Plano Profile Cover Party at Mexican Sugar

Celebrating the release of a new magazine is our favorite part of the month. The launch of our May edition, the Health Issue, was every bit as memorable as the cover we were commemorating.

Sponsored by Texas Health Center for Diagnostics & Surgery, the May Cover Party took place at Mexican Sugar at The Shops at Legacy where delicious bites of mini arepas topped with slow roasted barbacoa, shrimp and snapper ceviche shooters, steak skewers and lump crab bruschetta were washed down with margaritas, wine and plenty of champagne.

Among our distinguished guests were Larry Robertson, president at Texas Health who was joined by Leslie Baker, director of marketing; Kristie Clinard, chief nursing officer; and Bill Grimes, director of business development. Also in attendance was Top Chef contestants Tre Wilcox and Tiffany Derry, Leisa Hart of Buns of Steel fame and our cover model for our iconic “tongue” cover—whose identity continues to remain somewhat anonymous.

Photography by Stephanie Tann.