Recipe: Chicken with Gingered Brown Rice

Grains, also known as cereal grains, come from any plant in the grass family that yields an edible seed and have been around as long as recorded history. Whole grains are unrefined grains that have not had their bran and germ removed by milling. Adding whole grains to your meals can be as easy as swapping out brown rice for white rice or whole wheat pasta for regular. This recipe gets a wonderful flavor boost from orange juice, marmalade, ginger, and herbs.

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked long-grain brown rice

2¾ cups water

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 small onion, finely chopped (¼ cup)

3 tablespoons finely chopped crystallized ginger

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons parsley flakes

¾ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried thyme

4 (about 1¼ lb.) chicken breasts, boneless, skinless

3 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 tablespoon canola oil

Recipe

Cook brown rice in water as directed on package; drain if necessary. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch square glass baking dish with cooking spray. In a 2-quart saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the orange juice to boiling over medium heat. Cook the onion in orange juice 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender. Stir in cooked rice, ginger, parsley, thyme, and remaining 1 tablespoon orange juice. Poon rice mixture into baking dish. Place chicken breasts on rice mixture. In a small bowl, mix marmalade and oil; brush over chicken. Cover baking dish with foil; bake 25 minutes. Remove cover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until juice of the chicken runs clear when center of thickest part is cut (165 degrees). Makes 4 servings.

Source: Betty Crocker Whole Grains cookbook, Wiley & Sons