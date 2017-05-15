Live music, tastings, sneak peak inside Legacy Hall & store specials at Grand Opening of Legacy West

Legacy West, the largest new mixed-use destination in North Texas, invites you to attend their grand opening celebration, June 2-4, with live music, food and drink tastings, store specials and even a sneak peak of Legacy Hall planned.

Come stroll along Windrose Avenue and stop by Coach, Bonobos, Fabletics, Filson, Johnny Was, Peter Millar, Pockets Menswear, Suitsupply, Tesla, Tommy Bahama, TUMI, and West Elm–they’ll all be open and hosting their own special in-store events and parties with exclusive discounts and promotions.

Shop ’till you drop and then revive at one of Legacy West’s many newly opened restaurants. Get your first taste of Bistro 31, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Fogo de Chao, Haywire, Mesero, Shake Shack, Starbucks Reserve, Taverna, True Food Kitchen, and Toulouse. They’ll all be serving up special food and drinks tastings as part of the celebration. At Sprinkles you can indulge in an exclusive Legacy West Chocolate Caramel cupcake and at True Food Kitchen relax with a Plano Paloma, a special cocktail only available June 2-4.

Legacy Hall, the 55,000 square foot food hall, will offer tours to the public for the first time and will also have several of its food stall operators on site sampling their menu items.

Meanwhile, The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel is taking part too! They officially open at the end of June so perhaps this will be your first chance at a sneak peak at the new 300 room hotel.

The concert line-up will include the Jordan Kahn Music Company performing Friday, June 2 from 7:30pm, followed by Emerald City Band on Saturday, June 3 at 2pm and Party on the Moon Band at 7:30pm. On Sunday, June 4, Taylor Pace Band will take the main stage at 2pm.

Developer Fehmi Karahan couldn’t be more excited. “The only thing better than watching this new magnificent project evolve from ground breaking to grand opening, is seeing fabulous new store and restaurants open and watching people genuinely enjoy the experience we have worked so hard to create,” said Karahan. “I can’t wait to hear the music, feel the vibe, and savor the taste of it all.”

Legacy West Grand Opening Weekend

When:

Friday, June 2, 5pm-9:30pm

Saturday, June 3, 12pm-9:30pm

Sunday, June 4, 12pm-5pm

Where: Legacy West, Plano