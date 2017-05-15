Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill opening at Legacy Hall, Legacy West

We’re starting to get really excited for the opening of Legacy Hall at Legacy West in Plano—especially now that local seafood favorite, Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill, has been added to the line-up of food options! Even more exciting however is that Sea Breeze is not opening as a food stall, rather, they are opening as a restaurant—Sea Breeze Lobsta & Chowda House.

For ten years, Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill has been one of the region’s top destinations for fresh fish and seafood. However, when the restaurant first started as a fish market with a counter-service restaurant, it was their authentic lobster rolls (photo above) and New England clam chowder that put them on the map. In celebration of those favorites, Sea Breeze is excited to expand to open Sea Breeze Lobsta & Chowda House in the new Legacy Food Hall in Plano, slated to open late in 2017 in Plano’s Legacy West development.

Sea Breeze Lobsta & Chowda House will be the only dining experience on the second floor of Legacy Food Hall, joining over 20 other outlets on the first floor. The restaurant will offer both New England lobster rolls and Connecticut hot lobsta rolls, as well as raw oysters, New England clam chowder, shrimp cocktail, and more. The restaurant will offer monthly features from the more expansive menu at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill.

“Opening at Legacy Food Hall offers as a great opportunity to reach out to new diners,” notes fishmonger and owner Rick Oruch. “This counter-service location gives us a chance to serve our favorites who work and play at Legacy West, and to invite them to enjoy our full-service dining experience in LakeSide Market.”

Recognized as a top destination for seafood, Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill is located in LakeSide Market near the intersection of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. Sea Breeze features a full fish market showcasing a wide variety of fresh and wild seafood from across the planet, as well as a Chef at Home case featuring prepared foods.