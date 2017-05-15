Texas Pool adds a toddler area

Established in 1961, the Texas Pool, a community swim club shaped like the great State of Texas, has been providing legendary fun for generations. And this summer they will be opening with a new, and brightly colored, toddler area!

In addition to their Texas-shaped swimming pool, plenty of sun loungers and a water slide, the Texas Pool now has a toddler area with a mini-house, benches for teeny tiny bottoms and a slide. In the shade of a few trees it’ll be a great spot for little ones to burn some energy out of the sun.

The Texas Pool season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, with numerous special events throughout the summer, such as a Mermaid Swim on June 10 and their Independence Day Party complete with traditional water games and a cannon ball contest, as well as the Late Night Family Swim every third Saturday of the month.

And while there’s nothing like fun and games with the kids, they even have a BYOB Adult Swim every third Thursday of the month. Bring your favorite festive libation, foodies and a float and bask in the serenity of the Texas Pool’s night-time ambience without the chaos of little ones!

Find out more at texaspool.org.