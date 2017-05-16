Leadership Plano celebrates graduation of Class 34

Leadership Plano, a program of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting the Class 34 Graduation Ceremony on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at the Plano Centre. LP Class 34 is comprised of 35 graduates from the local business and volunteer community within Plano. Event registration is open to the public until Thursday, May 18. Visit www.planochamber.org to register.

Led by Program Director Carole Greisdorf, Class 34 completed one weekend retreat in September and eight full-day class sessions over the course of nine months. The September 2016 retreat, a two-day orientation, focused on identifying each class member’s individual leadership style and strengths as well as team building. Beginning in October 2016 and ending in May 2017, the class spent one day per month examining specific aspects of the community such as: education, area government, local business and economic development, health and human services, criminal justice system, the arts, and non-profit organizations.

In addition, Class 34 completed a community project designed to assist the Plano Independent School District’s Adult Transition Services Program. The Leadership Plano Class 34 members provided training in interview skills and resume’ building. They led the students through field trips to local businesses and encouraged them to apply for internships that could ultimately lead to employment in the future. The project was led by Leadership Plano Class 34 members Lynn Ellis and Dione Bielgard.

Leadership Plano has a very active alumni roster that is approximately 1,000 alumni strong and is comprised of notable figures in Plano such as: Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano ISD School Board Chair Missy Bender, My Possibilities Executive Director Michael Thomas, and Collin College Trustees Adrian Rodriguez, Dr. Raj Menon, and Nancy Wurzman, to name a few.

If you are interested in learning more about the program or would like to apply for Class 35, visit www.leadershipplano.org for more information. Leadership Plano is accepting applications now through June 15, 2017 for the 2017-2018 class.

About Leadership Plano

Leadership Plano is dedicated to educating, developing, and empowering current and future leaders for the community and motivating them to serve civic, charitable, and business organizations. The 35 year-old signature program of the Plano Chamber of Commerce spans nine months from September through May.