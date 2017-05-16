Medical City Plano becomes first and only Level 1 Trauma Trauma Center in Collin County

Medical City Plano has been designated a Level 1 Trauma Center by the Texas Department of State Health Services, making it the first and only hospital in Collin County to achieve the distinguished classification. Trauma 1 represents the highest level of trauma care and reflects Medical City Plano’s dedication to providing optimal care for severely injured patients.

“As this community’s first hospital, Medical City Plano has been the healthcare leader for generations,” says Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Plano. “Achieving this advanced Trauma 1 designation reinforces our commitment as the leader in trauma and emergency services for the greater North Texas area and surrounding region.”

Trauma 1 designation is awarded by the Texas Department of State Health Services and involves an extensive survey process, including verification by the American College of Surgeons. The voluntary process requires a commitment to providing comprehensive regional care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation. Hospitals seeking the Level 1 designation must operate as a Level 1 Trauma Center for one year prior to survey and verification.

“This designation is part of Medical City Healthcare’s commitment to deliver the high-quality healthcare services our community needs, when and where they need them,” says Erol Akdamar, FACHE, president of Medical City Healthcare, “Patients now have access to some of the best clinicians and medical care in the region, and together, the Medical City Healthcare network of hospitals, surgery centers, ERs, and CareNow urgent care locations are unified in elevating the standard of care for all of our patients.”

According to the American Trauma Society, elements of a Level 1 Trauma Center include:

24-hour in-house coverage by general surgeons

Prompt availability of specialties such as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology, internal medicine, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial, pediatric and critical care

Leadership in prevention and public education to surrounding communities

Teaching and research to help advance innovations in trauma care.

“Our culture is to continuously challenge ourselves to grow and innovate to meet the growing healthcare needs of our community,” Gressle adds. “We want our patients to know they can count on us, should they need the highest level of trauma and emergency care available.”

Medical City Plano’s Trauma 1 designation is strongly connected to its burn center, the first and only unit of its kind in Collin County. In addition, Medical City Plano recently received a third Magnet designation for nursing excellence, an unprecedented achievement in Collin County. The hospital is actively expanding burn center and emergency department services to include pediatrics.

Leadership Photo Cutline: Pictured left to right: Amy Atnip, Director of Trauma Services and EMS; Charles Gressle, Chief Executive Officer of Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco; Matthew Carrick, MD, Trauma Medical Director; and Sandy Haire, DNP, Senior Vice President & Chief Nursing Executive.