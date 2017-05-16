Total Wine & More opens in Allen

Total Wine & More, America’s largest independently-owned retailer of fine wine, spirits and beer, will open its first Allen store. Located in The Village at Allen, 190 East Stacy Road, Total Wine & More will open to the public on Thursday, May 18 with a grand opening celebration featuring live music, free wine, beer and spirits tastings, special giveaways and more.

The new Total Wine & More store in Allen spans over 22,000 square feet and features the retailer’s signature bright and open layout and blend of outstanding service, unparalleled selection and the best prices in town on wine, beer and spirits.

“The new store is an exciting step for us in North Texas and we look forward to making a positive impact on the entire Allen community through our competitive prices and community partnerships,” said Edward Cooper, Total Wine & More’s Vice President for Public Affairs and Community Relations. “Dallas-Fort Worth residents have been enthusiastic supporters of Total Wine & More over the years, and our expansion in this growing area allows us to now bring our tremendous selection of wines, beers and spirits even closer to local Allen customers.”

Special features of the store include:

More than 8,000 wines from every wine-producing region in the world, including thousands of unique and hard to find wines

More than 3,000 spirits in every style and price range

More than 2,500 beers form America’s most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews, imports and proud Texas favorites

A wine tasting bar, where customers can sample and learn more about specific producers, regions and varietals

The Brewery District™ that features local Texas and regional craft beers

A walk-in humidor featuring more than 300 fine cigars

High-tech Wine Education Center (classroom) offering consumer classes and special tasting events like “Meet the Maker” series and “virtual tastings” with producers from around the world. When not being used, the center is available free of charge to local nonprofits, community and business groups as a meeting space.

Making a Difference in Collin County, Texas

Total Wine & More will toast the community by donating 10 percent of all wine sales during opening weekend (May 18-20) to Allen Community Outreach, which helps transform lives by providing essential human and social services to the cities of Allen, Fairview and Lucas. Allen Community Outreach’s “One Stop Shop” facility is the first of its kind in Collin County and provides a seamless system of services and programs in the community.

A Commitment to Customer Service

The customer service experience is enhanced by Total Wine & More’s experienced store team. Before they have assisted their first customer, team members participate in more than 100 hours of specialized instruction and training on various wine regions, production methods, varietals, brew styles and tasting profiles. Team members are readily available to share knowledge with customers, be it in the aisles of the stores, during one of the many in-store tasting session featuring national and international “rock star” vintners, brewers and distillers or during Total Wine’s “virtual tastings” taking place in the store’s classroom.

About Total Wine & More

Founded and co-owned by brothers David and Robert Trone, Total Wine & More is the nation’s largest independently owned retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits. Based in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has grown from the first, small store in Delaware opened in 1991, to over 150 superstores in 20 states. The company’s unmatched selection of products, combined with low everyday prices and expertly trained wine associates, brings a unique shopping experience to the customer.

Total Wine & More has the distinction of being a four time National Retailer of the Year – recognized by Beverage Dynamics in 2008, Market Watch in 2006 and Wine Enthusiast in 2004 and 2014. Total Wine & More is the only retailer in the country to have twice been named Wine Enthusiast’s retailer of the year. Since its founding, Total Wine & More has been committed to being the premier wine retailer in every community that it serves. More information on Total Wine & More including its community outreach efforts, product offerings, stores locations and hours of operations are available at www.totalwine.com.