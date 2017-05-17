New and affordable Assisted Living and Memory Care Community begins construction in Sachse

Bringing its fifth senior living community to Dallas/Fort Worth, Dallas-based Mustang Creek Estates is announcing construction of a 42,000-square-foot, $7.5 million dollar assisted living and memory care community in Sachse. As an affordable residential-style community, Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse will have six uniquely designed homes. Up to 16 seniors will live in each home in a friendly, loving and engaging environment with a flexible schedule so they can continue living as they did at home. The focal point of each home in the neighborhood will be the open kitchen, where residents can see their food being prepared from scratch and smell the aromas of home-cooked, delicious meals. Residents will receive personal assisted care and enjoy participating in enriching and fulfilling daily activities in their home and in other homes throughout the community. The homes will face a greenspace and walking path which will give residents many opportunities to spend time outdoors and gain an overall sense of well-being. The community will create 50 jobs, and the well- trained, compassionate staff will provide high-quality care for 90 residents. The senior living community is now accepting reservations. They are expected to open in fall of 2017.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Sachse community, and we believe that our residents are true extensions of our own families,” said Renee Ramsey, CEO of Mustang Creek Estates. “The town of Sachse is growing fast, and we look forward to being a resource for local families and organizations. There is a real need for our affordable, residential-style assisted living and memory care community in Sachse. Residents will feel comfortable, engaged and at home because they can make their own schedules, participate in activities and spend time visiting with their neighbors. Each home in our community is designed to be warm, inviting and enriching to our residents, with all the comforts of home and at an affordable price.”

The intimate size allows staff to really get to know the residents personally. Mustang Creek Estates has found that its model creates bonds similar to the ones families share, and it leads to more individualized attention and care paid to each of its residents. As a result, deeper relationships develop in an extremely loving environment.

“This approach is like nothing else in Sachse, and we have seen the positive impact of this personalized style of care in all of our communities,” said Ramsey. “We’re looking forward to enhancing the lives of seniors and their families in Sachse.”

The community will sit on just over seven acres of land at 3900 Ranch Road in Sachse, across the street from Whitt Elementary School and a few minutes’ drive from the Firewheel Town Center. The community is designed by civil engineer Joseph E. Helmberger, P.E. of Kimley-Horn, a design consulting firm. The community’s architect is Scott Roberts of Creative Architects in Garland.

ABOUT MUSTANG CREEK ESTATES OF SACHSE

Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse, an assisted living and memory care community, will offer a one-of- a-kind, residential assisted living and memory care community focused on providing seniors with a home-like atmosphere at an affordable price. Six large homes will make up the community neighborhood, with up to 16 residents in each home that share activities, meals and memories together under the supervision of qualified, caring staff. Three home-cooked meals and snacks will be made from scratch daily in each home’s kitchen and will be approved by a registered dietician. Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse believes in providing seniors and their families with the utmost care and compassion in a personal setting that is designed to establish loving connections among staff, residents and their families, just like in any home.

The community will feature all-inclusive monthly rates and can accommodate other caregiving options as residents’ needs change. An emergency call system, secure backyard, phone, cable, Wi-Fi, life enrichment program, on-site medical assistance and more will be included with all levels of care. Home health and hospice will visit the community seven days a week.

Mustang Creek Estates is locally owned with other communities in Burleson, Keller, Allen and Frisco and has been recognized locally as one of the Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for 10 consecutive years.

Photos courtesy of Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse

Photo 2: from the right – John Roach, co-founder and principal of Mustang Creek Estates; Renee Ramsey, co-founder and CEO of Mustang Creek Estates; Eric Ramsey, president of Ramsey Construction.