Recipe: Sauteed Scallops & Quinoa with Orange-Avocado Salsa

To make the quinoa, place it in a saucepan, rinse with cold water, and drain. Repeat the rinsing 3 more times, then drain the quinoa and return it to the pan. Add the 1½ cups water and a pinch of salt, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until all the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let stand for at least 5 minutes before serving. Fluff the quinoa with a fork and then stir in the olive oil and basil. Season with salt and pepper.