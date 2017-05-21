A Home Away from Home: Debi’s Cafe Bistro

Debi’s Cafe Bistro offers

home-style dining at its best

At Debi’s Cafe Bistro you immediately feel at home. Walking in, you’ll be struck by warmth and coziness. Wood-topped tables, high ceilings and earth tones create a tasteful modern feel, without being overdone.

But the best part of your meal will surely be Debi, the owner. From a sunny, “Hi, I’m Debi. How are you?” at the door to stopping by to see how you’re enjoying the food, Debi brings the home to home-style cooking.

It helps, of course, that she serves incredibly tasty fare. The menu consists of cafe classics like soups, salads and sandwiches. However, Debi has taken time to locally source as many ingredients as possible—freshness is evident in every single bite.

“We’re a fast-casual restaurant, but that doesn’t mean your food will arrive at the same time,” Debi warned us as we ordered.

No problem. We relaxed with ice-cold filtered apricot mango tea and waited just 15 minutes for our plates to arrive, delivered by Debi.

My lunch companion, Steve Stoler, ordered the southwest chicken chipotle sandwich, served on jalapeño cheddar bread. The tender—not dry—chicken breast was marinated in a flavorful rub. The spice came from the bread. Steve dabbed a few beads of sweat away while commenting it was one of the tastiest sandwiches he’d enjoyed in some time.

My roasted tri-color pepper and spinach panini was equally delicious, though not nearly as spicy. My normally generous nature was put to the test when Steve asked for a taster bite. I shared, of course, but only after a little hesitation.

We both ordered fries. I was tempted by the truffle fries but decided to save it for a future visit. Steve ordered the fries with bistro seasoning: a relatively common seasoning blend from the east coast. (Debi is a Jersey native.) It was deeply flavorful, with hints of smoky paprika.

We regretted not saving room for a signature cupcake. It would have been perfect with a steaming cup of coffee. But truthfully we felt that way about most of the menu.

It’s clear Debi wants you to see the cafe as your home-away-from-home. Book clubs and meet-up groups have found a place here for unhurried afternoon discussions, and couples can bring a bottle of wine from home and dine into the night.

Debi’s Cafe Bistro has built its business the classic hidden gem way: earning customers one at a time by serving good food and providing excellent personal service to her extended Plano family.

Debi’s Cafe Bistro

2120 Hedgcoxe Road (at Custer), Suite 200

Plano, Texas 75025

972.517.4447

debiscafebistro.com

Hours:

Tues-Thurs: 11 am – 8 pm

Fri: 11 am – 9 pm

Sat: 8 am – 9 pm

Sun: 8 am – 3 pm

Mon: Closed