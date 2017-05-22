VIP Grand Opening at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House at Legacy West, Plano

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, on the eve of the grand opening of the first Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Plano and Collin County, approximately 800 Dallas and Plano influencers, athletes and celebrities, joined Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group CEO Norman Abdallah, Mayor of Plano Harry LaRosiliere and Legacy West Master Developer Fehmi Karahan for a special evening of merriment, networking and fine dining at the 14,000 square foot, two-story restaurant at Legacy West, the highly anticipated luxury, prime, mixed-use development located northwest corner of Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121, minutes from the Shops at Legacy.

A Hollywood-style red carpet, a signature Del Frisco’s VIP cocktail and enthusiastic employees welcomed guests into the modern, bold, and dramatic space.

Guests including, Dallas Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford, NBC5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs, former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl DE Jason Hatcher and QB Tony Banks, Fashion Designer Stubbs Davis and former Dallas Stars hockey player Brenden Morrow joined an enthusiastic and packed, invitation-only crowd, dining on delicious Corndog Battered Lobster Tails, 44 Farms Prime Beef Jalapeno-Bacon Burger sliders, sliced Prime Cheesesteak Eggrolls, a Seafood Luge of breaded mussels, shrimp, crab legs and oysters and mouth-watering deserts, complemented by an open bar.

As the evening concluded, guests were presented with a gift bag that included a Del Frisco’s-branded wine opener, reminding guests of Del Frisco’s diverse wine list of more than 9,000 bottles and 1,000 labels displayed in various stunning wine walls throughout the restaurant.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Plano

5905 Legacy Drive

Plano, TX 75024

972-312-9115

LUNCH: Monday – Friday, 11a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DINNER: Monday – Saturday, 5p.m. – 11p.m. and Sunday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The bar is open all day Monday through Friday and open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.