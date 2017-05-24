Medical City Frisco Opens Expanded Emergency Department

Medical City Frisco is celebrating its recent emergency department expansion by hosting a community family event on Saturday, June 3 from 5-7 p.m., at the north side of Medical City Frisco, 5500 Frisco Square Boulevard, in the Emergency Room parking lot. This event is free and open to the public to attend, with fun activities for the whole family.

Since purchasing the hospital last April, Medical City Frisco has invested $5 million in expansion and upgrades to the emergency department. The ER went from two to nine beds, with all new medical equipment. In addition, a dedicated emergency department parking lot was constructed to accommodate patients and EMS crews transporting patients. The ER is staffed by board certified emergency medicine physicians qualified to treat adults and children.

“Frisco is growing rapidly and so are we,” says Charles Gressle, CEO of Medical City Frisco. “By expanding our emergency services we are giving the many families who live in the greater Frisco community more immediate access to quality, leading edge emergency care and treatment.”

Free teddy bears will be handed out to the first 50 children under 12 at the event. Children are invited to accompany their bears or a favorite stuffed toy or doll at a “teddy bear clinic,” a series of stations intended to mimic the hospital ER experience. Kids get to use their imaginations in describing their toy’s “injuries” or “illnesses” and experience the hospital in an educational, comfortable and fun environment.

Planned activities include: tours of the emergency department, teddy bear clinic, hands only CPR demonstrations, kids teaching kids healthy snack demonstrations, firetruck, training ambulance and medical transport helicopters, games, and more.

Complimentary snow cones from Kona Ice, hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided while quantities last.

About Medical City Frisco:

Medical City Frisco, a Medical City Plano facility, is a full-service 54-bed, acute care hospital located in Frisco, Texas. The hospital offers a variety of adult and pediatric clinical services, emergency medicine and surgical specialties. Medical City Frisco is a “green” facility, silver LEED certified for environmental and energy efficiency. Medical City Frisco Hospital is part of Medical City Healthcare. For more information: MedicalCityFrisco.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.