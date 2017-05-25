A taste of Legacy Hall at the Grand Opening of Legacy West

Hear ye! Hear ye! During the grand opening of Legacy West (June 2-4) Legacy Hall will be hosting a sneak peak of what’s to come with food and drink tastings throughout the weekend. Scrumdiddlyumptious!

During Legacy West’s opening festivities, Legacy Hall, the much-anticipated 55,000-square-foot food hall and entertainment destination will be offering sneak peak tours to the public for the very first time. Meanwhile, a few of the venue’s stall vendors will also be on-site passing out samples from their distinctive food concepts. And another one of Front Burner Restaurants’ new concepts, Haywire restaurant, scheduled to open this fall, will be offering up samples of its signature Haywire Cakes. (Note: Legacy Hall tastings will not be available all weekend, see schedule below.)

In addition, Legacy Hall’s on-site brewery—Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.—will be serving up beer samples during happy hour on Saturday, June 3, from 4-7 p.m.

But the party doesn’t stop at Legacy Hall. The Grand Opening of Legacy West extends all along Windrose avenue and encompasses all of the new developments stores, restaurants and cupcake ATM!

When you’ve had your fill at Legacy Hall take a stroll along Windrose Avenue and stop by Coach, Bonobos, Fabletics, Filson, Johnny Was, Peter Millar, Pockets Menswear, Suitsupply, Tesla, Tommy Bahama, TUMI, and West Elm–they’ll all be open and hosting their own special in-store events and parties with exclusive discounts and promotions.

Perhaps after all that shopping you’ll be ready for round 2. We hope so because Legacy West’s many newly opened restaurants will be ready and waiting for you! Get your first taste of Bistro 31, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Fogo de Chao, Haywire, Mesero, Shake Shack, Starbucks Reserve, Taverna, True Food Kitchen, and Toulouse. They’ll all be serving up special food and drinks tastings as part of the celebration. At Sprinkles you can indulge in an exclusive Legacy West Chocolate Caramel cupcake and at True Food Kitchen relax with a Plano Paloma, a special cocktail only available June 2-4.

And don’t forget the music! The concert line-up will include the Jordan Kahn Music Company performing Friday, June 2 from 7:30pm, followed by Emerald City Band on Saturday, June 3 at 2pm and Party on the Moon Band at 7:30pm. On Sunday, June 4, Taylor Pace Band will take the main stage at 2pm.

LEGACY WEST GRAND OPENING WEEKEND

When:

Friday, June 2, 5pm-9:30pm

Saturday, June 3, 12pm-9:30pm

Sunday, June 4, 12pm-5pm

Music Schedule:

Jordan Kahn Music Company: Friday, June 2 , 7:30pm

Emerald City Band: Saturday, June 3, 2pm

Party on the Moon Band: Saturday June 3, 7:30pm

Taylor Pace Band: Sunday, June 4, 2pm

Legacy Hall food & tastings schedule:

Friday, June 2 , from 5-7 p.m.

, from Saturday, June 3 , from noon to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

, from and Sunday, June 4 , from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Legacy West, Plano