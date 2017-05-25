Legacy Hall welcomes Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.

Front Burner has announced that Unlawful Assembly will open a brewery and taproom at Legacy’s European-style food hall.

“Like the name suggests, Unlawful Assembly won’t be afraid to break a few brewing rules, so we think it’s going to turn heads in North Texas as well as within the craft beer industry,” Tim Timbs, Senior Vice President of B.S. (Brewery Stuff) says. “This cutting-edge brewery will brew, distribute and promote the highest quality, tastiest and most creative craft beers found anywhere. We are also very excited about the location. Having the brewery built on the top floor of Legacy Hall, in the most exciting development in North Texas, is a dream come true!”

Unlawful Assembly, a community brewery, will take over the entire third floor of Legacy Hall. All year long 6-8 premium beer styles will be featured there, plus a rotating selection of seasonal beers on tap. They promise bold flavor from small-batch barrel-aged experiments, seasonal brews and lagers, picked specifically to pair with food from all 20 of the artisan food stalls which will be found on the first floor of Legacy Hall. Some of these stalls include Knife Burger, Cavalli Pizza, Sea Breeze Lobsta and Chowda House and the Shawarma Bar. Check our Legacy Hall tag for updates as they come.

Unlawful Assembly is aiming to be “an agent of change for food, beverage and entertainment in the Plano/Frisco area.” Their taproom, located inside the brewery, is going to be a perfect place for observing the working brewery, hanging out with friends and of course, sampling awesome new beers.

“Guests of Unlawful Assembly will be invited to discover entirely new beers to enjoy with the unique array of food stalls scattered throughout Legacy Hall,” Brewmaster Tom Janik says. “We’re bringing a rebellious spirit to this venture, so we won’t hesitate to use nontraditional ingredients in our beers, and we’ll be constantly pushing the envelope to explore unique flavor combinations. And because we’ll be rotating our taps on a regular basis, there will always be something new for our guests to discover.”

Once Unlawful Assembly is open, keep an eye out for tours and tastings. The taproom can also be booked for private events.

For more information on Legacy Hall, which is located at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano, visit foodhallco.com.