Recipe: Easy-Does-It-Barley Paella

Barley is a whole grain which provides impressive health benefits. Besides important vitamins and minerals necessary for good health, barley is an excellent source of dietary fiber which can lower cholesterol, thus decreasing the risk of heart disease. This recipe for barley paella developed by the Betty Crocker test kitchens received rave reviews from their tasting panelists.
Ingredients
- 2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
- ½ cup uncooked hulled barley
- 4 oz. bulk chorizo sausage
- 1 medium onion, chopped (½ cup)
- 1 small red bell pepper, chopped (½ cup)
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 teaspoon smoked Spanish paprika
- 1½ cups (1-inch) chicken pieces, cooked
- 4 oz. frozen cooked cocktail shrimp, thawed, drained, tail shells removed
- 1 cup frozen sweet peas, thawed
- 1 (14-oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained, cut into fourths
Recipe
- In a 5-quart Dutch oven, heat the broth to boiling. Stir in barley. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 1 hour or until tender.
- Fifteen minutes before barley is done, heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over high heat. Add sausage; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally to crumble. Reduce heat to med.-high. Add onion, bell pepper and garlic; cook 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly browned. Set aside.
- Stir tomatoes and paprika into barley. Return to boiling. Stir in cooked onion mixture and remaining ingredients. Cook, stirring constantly, 3-4 minutes or until thoroughly heated through. Makes 5 servings of 1½ cups each.
Source: Betty Crocker Whole Grains cookbook, Wiley & Sons