Annual Pajama Party Benefits Needy Seniors

Dallas area residents can help seniors in need by participating in the 4th annual Pajama Drive! Our kickoff party will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Acappella office 7920 Beltline Road, Suite 380, Dallas, TX 75254.

Acappella In Home Care is organizing the event to collect pajamas this Fall to be delivered during Christmastime to area low income nursing communities in the DFW area. Nursing home residents on Medicaid are allotted less than $60 per month to cover needed personal items, such as toiletries, paper products, and clothing. Warm pajamas are considered a luxury, as basic supplies like toothpaste and soap are the priority.

“I want to make a difference in the lives of our seniors,” says Jo Alch, a Registered Nurse who owns the company. “I was a hospice nurse for many years and seeing firsthand the needs of lower income nursing home patients tugged on my heart strings. With such limited resources, some of the residents only have hospital gowns to wear. One of my favorite memories as a child was opening a present from my Grandmother on Christmas Eve, a brand-new nightgown. It was something I looked forward to every year.”

The first 3 years of the drive were tremendously successful with hundreds of pairs of pajamas distributed to area communities at Christmas. Our goal for 2017 is to collect over a thousand pairs of pajama sets and gowns.

Those who cannot attend on July 20th but would like to donate can drop off during working hours of 8-5 Monday thru Friday. Several sponsors will be hosting pajama collection drives and parties this Fall. Please call our office at 214-866-0085 and speak with Krissa with questions about participating. Pajamas and Cash donations welcome.