Brain and Spine Center at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano Opens

A new center dedicated to brain and spine services has opened at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano.

The Brain and Spine Center at Baylor Scott & White – Plano offers comprehensive care within both medical and surgical specialties. Some of these services are brain tumor surgery, movement disorders and epilepsy treatment, neuromodulation, complex spine surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, peripheral nerve disorders treatment, and headache and stroke care.

“Our community has indicated they want to have these highly specialized services available here in Plano,” said Jerri Garison, president, Baylor Scott & White – Plano. “We built a strong team of physicians and specialty certified nurses to care for patients with these complex neurological and neurosurgical diseases.”

The neurosurgeons and neuro-interventional radiologists on the medical staff at Baylor Scott & White –Plano specialize in minimally invasive surgical techniques, where the surgical procedure is completed through small incisions, causing less disruption to the soft tissue and muscle. Advantages of minimally invasive surgery may include reduction in post-operative pain, shorter hospital stay, less blood loss—and usually quicker return to a functional level and to work.

“Successfully treating patients who have complex neurological diseases requires teamwork on all levels of patient care,” said Jeremy W. Denning, MD, medical director, neurological surgery, Baylor Scott & White – Plano. “Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano put together a team to build an innovative program.”

The hospital uses the StealthStation™ surgical navigation system which enables neurosurgeons to precisely track the location of surgical instruments throughout a procedure. The StealthStation system introduces an advanced version of Stealth technology — a combination of hardware, software, tracking algorithms, image data merging, and specialized instruments to help guide them during surgical procedures such as biopsy, tumor resection and deep brain stimulation lead placement.

A new epilepsy monitoring unit is part of the hospital’s expansion of its intensive care unit to 32 beds from 16 beds. Four beds in the new unit will be dedicated to epilepsy monitoring.

