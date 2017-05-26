CITYVET OPENS PLANO FACILITY AS FIRST OF SEVERAL NEW LOCATIONS

CityVet, a veterinarian-owned and veterinarian-led group of practices headquartered in Dallas, is opening a new location in Plano, Texas.

CityVet’s all-in-one business model includes veterinary care, full-service boarding and grooming, and a healthy pet products retail store. The Plano location is in partnership with Douglas Tucker, DVM, who has practiced high-level small animal veterinary preventative care, internal medicine, and surgery in the Dallas-Fort Worth region for more than 20 years. CityVet-Preston Park is located at 4701 W. Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093, and will celebrate a grand opening with the community on July 15, 2017 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm CT.

The Plano location is the first of several new expansions by CityVet in Texas, Colorado, and Georgia. Says Dr. Paul Kline, Chief Veterinary Officer at CityVet, “We’re excited to partner with Dr. Tucker on our latest location. Who better to trust with all your pet’s healthcare needs than a veterinarian? As an all-in-one pet care provider, CityVet ensures every product on our shelves and every service we provide is healthy, effective, and safe – at the most affordable prices. Our model allows first-class veterinarians to enjoy the benefits of working for a larger company, while focusing on their patients and client base.”

CityVet’s “vet-led complete pet care” provides support to veterinarians by building the business, systems, products, marketing and operational efficiencies, while the doctor has complete liberty to make day-to-day medical and business decisions and have equity as a partner.

“I appreciate the freedom that CityVet’s business model affords me,” says Dr. Tucker. “As someone who has always wanted to focus more on serving my patients to the best of my ability and providing comfort to their human counterparts, it’s reassuring to know that the business development aspect of my operation will be in such capable hands and that my clients will receive the best quality products, services, and healthcare.”

After graduating from Texas A&M in 1997 with a degree in veterinary medicine, Dr. Tucker completed an internship in small animal medicine and surgery at Kansas State University. A photographer and artist for more than 25 years, he often uses his own photographs to paint animal portraits, some of which will be on display at CityVet-Preston Park.

About CityVet

CityVet is a veterinarian-owned and veterinarian-led group of practices headquartered in Dallas, TX that has been in operation for more than 20 years. The group believes quality pet care, food, medicines, and pet supplies should be affordable for all caring and responsible pet owners, and that good choices for essential pet care and products should be clearly defined and easy to understand. CityVet is a one-stop provider and pet care partner – that is its goal, and what the group calls “Vet-led Complete Pet Care.” CityVet has locations in Dallas, and is expanding nationwide with upcoming locations in Houston, TX; Denver, CO; and Atlanta, GA. Please visit www.CityVet.com to learn more.