Sneak Peak: Earls Kitchen + Bar Opening Soon at Legacy West

Earls Kitchen + Bar, an iconic staple from Canada, is opening their first Texas location at Legacy West at 11 a.m. on June 14. Earls Kitchen + Bar at Legacy West represents the brands 69th location.

To kick-off Earls grand opening in Texas, $5 margaritas will be offered all day, every day for the month of June in original, raspberry, strawberry + mango. Guests can expect another $5 cocktail favorite during July.

Striking a balance of healthy and indulgence, Earls offers a menu diverse in culinary experiences along with a lively, high energy bar and dining environment rooted in authentic hospitality.

One of the most successful, family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America, Earls was founded in 1982 from humble beginnings as a laid back beer and burger joint. Today, the brand has grown into a sophisticated yet casual dining experience.

START WITH DRINKS

Earls is a repeat offender of fun starting in the bar. The innovative cocktail menu is crafted by Beverage Director, Cameron (Cam) Bogue who has been shaking up the bar menu for Earls since 2008. Cam joined Earls after working with the renowned, Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud. His innate sense of adventure and curiosity makes him a natural behind the bar where he has collaborated with other famous bartenders to cultivate Earls cocktail menu and earn him a place among North America’s most well known beverage directors. Earls featured an Old Fashioned menu with 6 smart takes on the classic cocktail accompanied by “new classics” of the Whiskey Sour, Moscow Mule and Paper Plane. House specialties are Frozen Pink Lemonade (just in time for summer in Texas) and Absinthe Minded. The beer list includes a selection of local craft and not-so-local beers. Legacy West will see evolving wine offerings curated by Earls Corporate Sommelier David Stansfield, who is based in Vancouver and is known for his wit and keen understanding of the wine experience.

DINING DIFFERENTIATORS

Earls motto of “Eat A Little, Eat A Lot,” invites guests to truly explore the menu from the Happiest Hour to the iconic globally inspired influences found in Earls signature dishes. The Legacy West menu will be led by Head Chef Chris Memme who brings Earls North American favorites to Plano but tailored with a local Texas twist. An Earls signature meal could easily start with the shareable Avocado Super Toast followed by the West Coast Ahi Tuna Salad, entrée of Steak & Sushi ending with classic Coconut Cream Pie. Or for an edible globe trot, try the Bibimbap, Jeerra Chicken Curry or a large selection of Sushi & Raw including the Dragon Roll and Spicy Tuna Press. Going back to Earls simple, laid back roots, the menu features Queso Fundido Dip, Cajun Chicken (unlike anything found in the South!) and BBQ Ribs. Earls takes beef seriously. The menu includes a stellar collection of Black Angus steaks and Burgers. Earls is committed to conscious food sourcing including certified sustainable seafood, fresh free-run chicken and cage-free eggs. Earls proudly serves Creekstone Black Angus Beef raised without antibiotics, steroids or added hormones and fed a 100% Vegetarian diet. At Legacy West in a nod to Texas tradition, the menu will feature a 14 ounce Black Angus rib eye from Texas’ 44 Farms in Cameron, Texas.

Not to overlook the popular trend of weekend brunch, Chef Chris Memme and his team fire up perfect combinations of savory and sweets with plenty of indulgent bites like Strawberry + Cream Waffles, Chorizo + Mushroom Hash, Avocado Super Brunch, Eggs Benedict, Steak +Eggs, Fried Chicken + Waffles and sips of Earls Signature Bloody Mary, Frozen White Peach Lemonade Mimosa and to share ½ off bottles of sparkling wine and the famous Party Mimosa (bottle of Prosecco + Carafe of Juice).

Any meal or late night visit is not complete without Earls Famous Sticky Toffee Chocolate Pudding, Strawberry Cheesecake or Gold Digger (just try it!).

DAILY RITUALS

Rituals offer many benefits such as a comfort knowing what to expect and a sense of belonging with those who partake. Earls understands this concept and delivers. Daily Rituals start with Margarita Mondays for $5; Half Price Wine Tuesday – half off all bottles of wine; Sushi Wednesday for $4 off; Throwback Thursday featuring $2 off the Old Fashioned menu featuring 6 unique twists on the classic cocktail; Friday + Saturday Party! With $2 off all Signature Cocktails and Sunday brings the $5 Signature Bloody Mary.

The Daily Rituals are just the start – The Happiest Hour Menu is available everyday in the lounge from 3:00pm – 6:00pm and again from 9:00pm to 11:00pm with food offerings available until close. No matter the day, these specials are worth a calendar reminder. Just a few of the Happiest Hour highlights are available in $5, $7, $9 and $11 offerings.

$5: Truffle Fries, Fresh Cut Salsa + Chips, select Craft Beer Pints

$7: Traditional Ahi Tuna Sashimi, Avocado Super Toast, Tacos, Leroy’s Crispy Ribs, Guacamole +Chips, Moscow Mule, Mojito, select wines

$9: Earls favorites’ Spicy Tuna Sushi Press, Dynamite Roll, Queso Fundido with more fabulous wines

$11: gets you Ahi Tuna Tataki, Dragon Roll, Earls Hot Wings or Korean Wings and Bigger Better Burger + Fries.

DESIGN + LOCAL ARTISTS

Each Earls location is a reflection of its local surroundings and people from the local artists featured to fabrics and flooring. At Legacy West the interior design is a mix of modern and traditional elements. Using contrasting materials of walnut, white oak, marble, copper ceilings, stone and brass with rich colors of textured fabrics throughout creates a comfortable residential feel that flows from the patio, bar and dining room. Custom designed lighting acts as sculpture and movement throughout the space providing a warm light that complements the social vibe. The large marble bar offers an open, inviting gathering space and features flat screen TV to keep guests current with scores and news. The open kitchen concept brings a familiar feel to home where everyone meets in the kitchen while giving guests a direct view of the culinary artistry in action that is reflected in Earls menu. The patio is striking yet inviting with a lush environment of stand-alone trees and green privacy screens that allow for seating options that range from an intimate lounge to communal gatherings.

Texas based artists are featured throughout the restaurant décor with the iconic Earls large mural by Kyle Steed; two large installations by Jason Willaford, Max-Steven Grossman and an impressive gallery wall featuring works by Will Bryant, Lily Smith-Kirkley, Kim Cadmus Owens, Brent Ozaeta, We are 1976, Wherin, Dyemond Obryan, Kyle Hobratschk, Tim Kerr, Bruce Lee Webb, Mylan Nguyen, Jude Landry, Wesley Treat and Kevin Munoz.

Earls Kitchen + Bar

7401 Windrose Avenue, Suite D100, Plano TX 75024

Reservations accepted: 469-969-2490

Special occasion, group and corporate events welcome.

Hours:

Monday 11:00am – 11:00pm

Tuesday 11:00am – 12:00am

Wednesday 11:00am – 12:00am

Thursday 11:00am – 12:00am

Friday 11:00am – 1:00am

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00am

Sunday 10:00am – 11:00pm