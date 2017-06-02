The Brixton opens at The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Last night, The Brixton a night club-restaurant mixed concept, opened at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. Combining music, food, cocktails and a lounge, we’ve got no doubt that The Brixton will be the new place to party at The Shops at Legacy.

The Brixton is located at 5800 Legacy Drive at The Shops at Legacy, Plano.

Ronnie Brea, a specialist in concert photography, went out last night for Plano Profile to capture the scene and get us the scoop.

“The pizza yum. The drinks are very well done, no skimping on alcohol here. The venue is roomy with a nice size stage and plenty of little lights. It has an upstairs portion with another bar area and a walk out to the outside patio area that is both upstairs and downstairs.” Said Ronnie.

The venue will be open this weekend for a “sneak peek” only. Go check them out tonight (Friday) or tomorrow night (Saturday) when they’ll be open from 9 p.m. through to 2 a.m. See below for details of their official grand opening, The Taste of Sound.

Featuring small bites, flights and rock shows on a 25-foot-wide stage nightly, the upscale eatery will also serve as a two-story

nightclub. The Brixton will pair plates with craft cocktails and fine wines at affordable prices. On its two level balconies, the upscale eatery and nightclub will offer front row seating for regular live events. Performances by the hottest bands and DJs in Dallas will be simulcast via a massive 15-by-nine-foot LED screen—the biggest at any club in Dallas. The Brixton is brought to us by Harder Concepts, a brother duo also responsible for Scruffy Duffies, Ringos Pub, The Mucky Duck, Saintsbury Tavern and Addison Ice House.

The Taste of Sound

On Saturday June 24, The Brixton will celebrate their opening with a private party and charity event, “The Taste of Sound”. World-renowned chef, Patrick Stark, who recently revamped all of Harder Concepts’ restaurant menus, created this new pop-up music project tailored to suit the dining room of The Brixton’s unique atmosphere. Partnering with Mohawk Militia, also founded by Stark, attendees will have a chance to give back to their local community while experiencing new food, music, and art.

Tickets are $75 which includes a 6-course meal (including Vegan options) designed by Celebrity Chef Stark, craft cocktails & pairings with each course, interactive performance by the band Amusé (led by Chef Stark on guitar & Leslie Austin on lead vocals), a live painting to be auctioned, and a donation to The Mohawk Militia charity providing non-GMO food to children & veterans in need.

Buy your tickets here.