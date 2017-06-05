On the morning of Friday, June 2, 2017 the ribbon was finally cut for the grand opening of Legacy West. In attendance to the opening included: developer Femi Karahan; former Dallas Cowboys and business partner to Karahan, Roger Staubach; another former Cowboy and partner Robert Shaw; Mayor of Plano Harry LaRosiliere; Police Chief Gregory Rushin; Plano City Manager Bruce Glasscock; and Texas’ Secretary of State Rolando B. Pablos.
Legacy West Ribbon Cutting with Roger Staubach and Secretary Rolando B. Pablos
Cori Baker
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business. Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.