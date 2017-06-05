Around Town, Local News

Legacy West Ribbon Cutting with Roger Staubach and Secretary Rolando B. Pablos

On the morning of Friday, June 2, 2017 the ribbon was finally cut for the grand opening of Legacy West. In attendance to the opening included: developer Femi Karahan; former Dallas Cowboys and business partner to Karahan, Roger Staubach; another former Cowboy and partner Robert Shaw; Mayor of Plano Harry LaRosiliere;  Police Chief Gregory Rushin; Plano City Manager Bruce Glasscock; and Texas’ Secretary of State  Rolando B. Pablos.

Click to read why we’re so excited North Italia is opening at the end of June!

Left to right: Femi Karahan, Sect. Rolando Pablos, and Roger Staubach

  

