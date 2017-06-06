Uncategorized

Pop-Up Dinner at Neiman Marcus with Celebrity Chef John Tesar

Guests were thrilled to enjoy a fantastic dinner by Chef John Tesar of Knife last week at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend, whether they are fans of Top Chef or not. They were treated to a 4-course meal and a cocktail pairing created by Deep Eddy Vodka. Everyone sat around long dinner tables, next to friends and strangers; the idea of the dinner was to create a “fancy hootenanny”, and it was mighty successful.

Cocktails included: Watermelon Orange Spritzer, Spring Thyme Lemonade, a Classic Martini, Citrus Reamer (their version of an Old Fashioned with Deep Eddy Orange Vodka), and an After Dark.

Be on the look out for Knife coming soon to Shops at Willow Bend. And don’t miss the next pop-up dinner with Chef Omar Flores of Casa Rubio and Whistle Britches at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Tickets are $95 for the 4-course meal which includes whiskey and craft beer pairings. Buy tickets here!

Chef John Tesar; photos by Cori Baker

Spring Thyme Lemonade made with Deep Eddy’s Lemonade Vodka

Heirloom tomato and watermelon salad with aged feta and herbs

Lobster Ravioli, butter of lobster roe and American sturgeon caviar

44 Farms filet mignon with potato puree, sauteed pea tendrils and black truffle emulsion

Various textures of chocolate including pop-rock like chocolate spheres, served with an After Dark cocktail

Chef Tesar signing copies of his cook book “Knife: Texas Steakhouse Meals at Home”

You may also like

Plano Sprinkles Unveils New Cupcakes for June

Five Year Anniversary Fiesta at Urban Rio, Downtown Plano

The Plano Symphony Orchestra Launches the PSO Education Scholarship Program