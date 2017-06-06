Pop-Up Dinner at Neiman Marcus with Celebrity Chef John Tesar

Guests were thrilled to enjoy a fantastic dinner by Chef John Tesar of Knife last week at Neiman Marcus Willow Bend, whether they are fans of Top Chef or not. They were treated to a 4-course meal and a cocktail pairing created by Deep Eddy Vodka. Everyone sat around long dinner tables, next to friends and strangers; the idea of the dinner was to create a “fancy hootenanny”, and it was mighty successful.

Cocktails included: Watermelon Orange Spritzer, Spring Thyme Lemonade, a Classic Martini, Citrus Reamer (their version of an Old Fashioned with Deep Eddy Orange Vodka), and an After Dark.

Be on the look out for Knife coming soon to Shops at Willow Bend. And don’t miss the next pop-up dinner with Chef Omar Flores of Casa Rubio and Whistle Britches at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Tickets are $95 for the 4-course meal which includes whiskey and craft beer pairings. Buy tickets here!