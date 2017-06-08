Plano Parks & Rec to Offer Kayaking and Paddle Boarding at Oak Point Park

Kayakers rejoice! The Plano Parks and Recreation Department just announced that it is opening the pond behind the Oak Point Park Nature and Retreat Center to free-range kayaking and stand up paddle boarding on Wednesday June 14.

The cost to kayak in the pond will be $10. Kayaks will be offered for rental on Wednesdays, 3 pm to 5 pm, starting June 14. Or you can bring your own equipment for no charge.

The pond will also host kayaking classes to beginners ages 13 and up, at $129 with all gear and equipment provided. Plano Parks and Recreation offers the following class slots:

June 14– 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 14– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

June 14– 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 12– 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 12– 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

July 12– 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A paddle boarding class for ages 10 and up will also be offered at $99 on June 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Contact the Plano Parks and Recreation Department to find out more and make reservations. Call (972) 941-7250.