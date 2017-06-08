New SuitSupply Store Opens at Legacy West, Plano

SuitSupply has opened a new store at Legacy West in Plano. This is the Amsterdam-based company’s fifth Texas location.

The new store will carry full collections of ready-to-wear suits, jackets, trousers, shoes, shirts, outerwear and accessories in styles and sizes to cater to any taste and preference—all topped off with an in-store tailor for on-demand alterations.

– SuitSupply –

Address: 7701 Windrose Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Hours: Monday thru Saturday, 10 a.m.to 9 p.m. Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Phone: (469) 518-7626