Rabid Skunk Found in Plano, Animal Shelter Urges Pet Vaccinations

he Animal Services Department reports that a skunk found in Plano has tested positive for rabies. A Plano resident spotted the skunk on June 6 near Los Rios Blvd. and Morton Vale Rd. while riding her horse along the trail.

“This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current – especially rabies – since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal,” says Jamey Cantrell, Director of Animal Services. The State of Texas and the City of Plano require animals to receive the rabies inoculation along with subsequent booster shots.

Rabies is preventable. The Plano Animal Shelter will host a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 24. Pet-owners are urged to make an appointment — for your pet’s health and the health of your family.

If pets need shots sooner, reduced-cost vaccination clinics are posted on the city’s Animal Services webpage here.

-Plano Animal Shelter-

Address: 4028 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, Texas 75093

Hours: 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday thru Friday, 10 am to 4 pm on weekends

Phone: (972) 769-4360