Recipe: Cold Poached Salmon with Cucumber-Dill Sauce

This make-ahead recipe is easy to prepare thanks to the microwave, although it can also be done in a pot on the stove-top. Just make sure to gently poach it in a simmering bath of liquid, not a hard boil, so the salmon stays intact. Perfect cool meal for those blast furnace Texas summer days. Salmon cooked this way also makes a nice topping for a Summer Nicoise Salad.)

In a microwave-safe dish, combine the ingredients for the poaching liquid. Mix well. Cover and microwave on high until mixture boils. Remove from microwave and carefully place fish in the poaching liquid. Let sit for 8-10 minutes. (Timing will vary depending on thickness of fish.)

Carefully remove one piece and check for doneness (fish should flake easily with a fork). If not done, place back in the liquid and microwave for a minute or two more. Remove salmon from liquid, let cool, then cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. (This can be done earlier in the day or the day before.)

To make the Cucumber/Dill Sauce: combine the sour cream, cucumber, minced onion, garlic salt, and chopped fresh dill. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking. Cover and chill until cold, at least 1 hour.