Best Places to Celebrate the Fourth of July in DFW

Celebrate Independence Day in style, and plan your holiday weekend with our list of some of the best parties and parades to attend!
- Market Street Allen USA Celebration
Presented by Texas Health this event happens on Saturday June 24, 2017 starting at 4 p.m. in Celebration Park. The them, “First to the Fourth,” serves as the community’s Fourth of July celebration, uniquely held the last Saturday of June every year. Admission is free.
- Addison’s Kaboom Town
July 3rd at Kaboom Town is the perfect staycation for those weary of the traffic. Hotel packages start at $70 and many are within walking distance of the fireworks. You can also wait out the traffic by staying for the free concerts after the fireworks or attending a restaurant watch party. Enjoy great food, live music on the Dos Equis Stage and the spectacular Addison Airport Air Show featuring the Cavanaugh Flight Museum Warbird Flyover. Park opens at 4 p.m. and fireworks are at 9:30 p.m.
- Frisco Freedom Fest
Kick off freedom fest with the Hotter ‘n Firecrackers Glow 5K Run and the Dachshund Races on the evening of July 3rd. Then party in the plaza on Tuesday, July 4th starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy the Taste of Frisco which includes: Dippin’ Dots, Cici’s Pizza, Snowball, KonaIce, International House of Grill (IHOG), and more. Make sure to catch FC Dallas’ soccer match at 7:30 and stick around for the Fireworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m. in the area around Purefoy Municipal Center and Toyota Stadium.
- Fort Worth’s Fourth 2017
This is the 10th year for the biggest firework show in North Texas. From live music, to pony rides, face painting, a zip line, tubing to favorite festival foods and various airshows including an evening show featuring a flyboard show with LED suits, everyone is bound to be entertained. Gates open at 2 p.m. on July 4th, general admission is free, pay to park and VIP admission tickets are available to purchase.
- Red, White and BOOM! in McKinney
Independence Day starts with a parade and classic car, truck and bike show in Historic Downtown McKinney at 10 a.m. Families and friends can enjoy the unique shopping and restaurants the area has to offer. Evening festivities resume at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with free activities like music, food, kids’ activities, a concert and a fireworks display. Events run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 7-10 p.m. at the Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch 7-10 p.m.
- Fourth of July in Plano
The annual parade starts at the the Plano ISD administration building traveling west towards Plano Senior High School and runs from 9-11:00 am. Cool down after that at the Texas Pool from noon-6 p.m. with food, pool games and fun! End the day with celebrations at Plano’s All American Fourth Fireworks. Come early to get a great spot for this dazzling show at the Amphitheater at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. Starting at 4 p.m.enjoy dining with a variety of food trucks on site, pre-fireworks music with live DJ, and the Stupendous Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m. visitplano.com/events
- Star Spangled Spectacular in Firewheel Town Center
On Monday, July 3rd starting at 4 p.m. fun activities include: face painters, balloon artists, bounce houses, strolling entertainment and more. Main stage entertainment runs from 7-9 p.m. Finally, the night will end with a patriotic fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free.
- Red, White & Boom on the Bridge
“Mrs Baird’s Bread presents The City of Dallas and 98.7 K-LUV’s “Red White and Boom on the Bridge”! On Monday, July 3rd from 6-10 p.m. on the Ronald Kirk and Margaret Hunt Hill Bridges in Downtown Dallas celebrate America’s independence and watch as Dallas’ beautiful skyline lights up with a spectacular firework show. There will be great food, music, and entertainment for the whole family.”
- Light Up Arlington
This year’s celebration features activities and entertainment for all ages, right in the heart of Downtown Arlington! Multiple stages of free entertainment will feature some top local acts including Daphne Williams, Brad Thompson Band and Tamara King. Food trucks, train rides, face painting, inflatables and more will all be available for everyone to enjoy. At 9:45 p.m. set your radio to 95.9 The Ranch for the firework show!
- Fair Park Fourth
“Fair Park Fourth will take place Tuesday, July 4. Admission is free to the Fair Park grounds and its historic art, architecture and fountains. In addition to museums, historic art and architecture, family activities, concerts, and rides (like the Texas Star and the Top o’ Texas Tower) the absolute highlight of Fair Park Fourth is the dazzling fireworks display.”