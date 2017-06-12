Best Places to Celebrate the Fourth of July in DFW

Presented by Texas Health this event happens on Saturday June 24, 2017 starting at 4 p.m. in Celebration Park. The them, “First to the Fourth,” serves as the community’s Fourth of July celebration, uniquely held the last Saturday of June every year. Admission is free.

July 3rd at Kaboom Town is the perfect staycation for those weary of the traffic. Hotel packages start at $70 and many are within walking distance of the fireworks. You can also wait out the traffic by staying for the free concerts after the fireworks or attending a restaurant watch party. Enjoy great food, live music on the Dos Equis Stage and the spectacular Addison Airport Air Show featuring the Cavanaugh Flight Museum Warbird Flyover. Park opens at 4 p.m. and fireworks are at 9:30 p.m.