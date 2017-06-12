Crayola Experience Plano invites kids to “Chalk the Lot”

Crayola Experience Plano will have a symbolic groundbreaking on Tuesday, June 13, on the site of their future home, a 60,000 square-foot parking lot at The Shops at Willow Bend. Chalk the Lot – a free and public event – will feature local chalk artists, games, character appearances, crafts, a DJ dance party and snow cones inspired by Crayola colors.

The centerpiece of the event, will be a 3-D chalk mural of a colorful crater, created by Crayola artist Mario Zucca, whose work, in addition to being found in the pages of Crayola coloring books, has been featured by the National Football League, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal and Jimmy Kimmel Live, among others.

Community-nominated kids – the attraction’s newest ‘Color Ambassadors’ – will be on hand helping with the finishing touches, while families in attendance are encouraged to “chalk the lot” with their own creations.

“Our attraction was created to inspire kids and families to explore their creativity, so it’s only appropriate that the foundation of our new building be rooted in kids’ drawings,” S.V.P. and G.M. of Crayola Attractions and Retail Victoria Lozano said. “We love that the chalk art these families make together at Chalk the Lot will be what our building is built on – what’s more Crayola than that?”

Chalk the Lot runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be in the parking lot between Macy’s and the food court at The Shops at Willow Bend. For more information visit CrayolaExperience.com/Plano

Crayola Experience Plano is opening at The Shops at Willow Bend Spring 2018. Click here to find out more.