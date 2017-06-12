Downtown Plano hosts 3rd annual Night out on 15th

It started with a glass of crisp white wine, Rebecca Creek whiskey on the rocks and a Deep Eddy Vodka cocktail. It ended with TX Whiskey and a kiss. Night out on 15th hosted by the Downtown Plano Association—and sponsored by Whole Foods, Mercedes Benz of Plano and Plano Profile—was an unforgettable evening.

The evening started at the Mercedes Benz of Plano Lounge at the McCall Plaza in downtown Plano, where guests enjoyed craft cocktails and live music performed on the McCall Plaza stage.

Guests then took their seats for dinner—at a 300-foot-long table stretching down the middle of 15th Street, in the heart of the Downtown Plano Arts District. Adorned with white and orange lanterns and purple centerpieces created by the talented ladies of La Foofaraw, the table glowed in the early evening sun.

The menu was nearly as long and impressive as the table—five courses and 13 items. There were pork rinds from The Filmore Pub, Prince Edward island mussels by Vickery Park, Cajun Shrimp from Angela’s at the Crosswalk and dry rub smoked quail by Lockhart Smokehouse. Participating for the first time in Night out on 15th was XO Coffee who blew us all away with Seared Mahi Mahi with wild mushroom rosette, shishito pepper-strawberry jicama slaw and a spinach citrus sauce. A dish which proved they are more than a just a coffeehouse. A number of other delicious food items were provided by Urban Rio, ZaLat Pizza, Brix Bar & Grill, Urban Crust, Ye Ole Butcher Shop and Amazeballz.

In the midst of the excitement local auctioneer Phillip Pierceall stepped up to the stage and led a live auction to raise funds for My Possibilities, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who is currently working to launch its Lifelong Learning Program. This will be an educational environment modeled after a college campus but designed specifically for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At its max capacity, this facility will serve close to 1,600 individuals with special needs per week. (Click here to read more.)

Lunch for two with Mayor Harry at Del Frisco’s raised $2800 when his wife, Tracy, stepped in and offered to also host a meal at their home. Two generous bidders each donated $1400. Additional auction items included a luxury watch donated by Shinola, as well as a dinner and wine tasting party for six at Urban Crust.

The elegant evening ended back in McCall Plaza where the party continued with TX Whiskey and cigars provided by Lone Star Cigar Co.

Photography by Stephanie Tann.