Ideas for Father’s Day Food Fun

A

re you still trying to brainstorm a special meal or two for that special guy you call Dad? Here are a few local venues offering deals and treats to make this Father’s Day unforgettable (and delicious, too!)

BRUNCH AT PRINCI ITALIA – Plano, TX

Chef Kevin Ascolese has created a special brunch menu celebrating Father’s Day. The three-course brunch menu includes choices that the whole family can enjoy, from roasted beef tenderloin to egg white omelettes (pictured). Kids 12 and under eat for half price. Reservations can be made online.

PRIME RIB SPECIAL AT III FORKS – Dallas, TX

III Forks Steakhouse is known for their amazing prime cuts of beef. On June 18, III Forks will offer their Prime Bone-in Rib Eye for only $29.95. This delectable steak is normally priced at $53. Reservations can be made online.

FREE STEAK AT COOL RIVER – Irving, TX

The most acclaimed dining room in Las Colinas will offer a free steak — up to $40 with equal or greater purchase — on Father’s Day, June 18. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant: (972) 871-8881.

BOOZY CUPCAKES FROM GIGI’S – Carrollton, TX