KIDstruction Week builds momentum at Children’s Health, raising $70,000 from industry participants

For the second year, Children’s Health is raising money to help kids–and this year, they have raised more than ever. Members of the architectural, engineering and construction industries came together contributed $70,874 to Children’s Health during North Texas’ second annual KIDstruction Week. That’s a 24% increase over the past year! The funds will support essential Family Support Services such as social work, pastoral care and Child Life, which includes art, music and pet therapies.

“There is no better cause in North Texas than helping sick kids get back to the business of being kids. KIDstruction Week’s success is a direct result of the highly engaged steering committee representing some of the most respected construction, design and architectural firms in North Texas,” said Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “Grassroots participation like this initiative, in which an individual’s contribution can be multiplied and elevated to something greater, is exactly what Children’s Health is all about: teams of people with the singular focus of one child.”

Last year’s inaugural KIDstruction Week campaign was built on a foundation of some of the leading companies in North Texas’ booming construction industry. Eighteen companies participated this year, and 251 of their respective employees donated a portion of their paychecks to Children’s Health during the month of March, depending on their companies’ pay schedules. Six companies matched their employees’ gifts, while others contributed direct donations and sponsorships.

The steering committee was not only built of people who care about children, but also with of some who had a personal, unforgettable connection to the hospital. The top three fundraising companies this year were McCarthy Building Co. ($14,425), Schwob Building Co. ($7,874) and new participant Kent Companies ($7,350). Other partners included new participant Cadence McShane, Chamberlin Roofing and Waterproofing, new participant Dynamic Systems, HDR, new participant Hilti, HKS, collateral sponsor Presslink, new participant Ridgemont Commercial Construction, Skanska USA, Smithgroup JJR, Spring Valley Construction Co., Stantec, Walter P Moore, WHR Architects and promotional sponsor TEXO.

“As a community builder, McCarthy places an emphasis on supporting children and the organizations that support them locally in Dallas,” said Joe Jouvenal, vice president of operations at McCarthy Building Co. “KIDstruction Week provided a unique opportunity for our employees to positively impact the experience a child has in the hospital. We are proud to have supported the program and look forward to participating in years to come.”

Meetings for next year’s KIDstruction Week campaign will begin in August with the goal of doubling the number of company and individuals participating.

For more information, go to give.childrens.com/kidstruction-week.