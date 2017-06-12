Men’s styling event at Pockets Menswear at Legacy West Plano

To celebrate their grand opening at Legacy West, Pockets Menswear, a Dallas staple since 1974, teamed up with Plano Profile to host a men’s styling event. Distinguished guests—among them Mayor Harry LaRosiliere and Legacy West Master Developer, Fehmi Karahan—learned style tips to elevate their business-casual look.

The elegant evening opened with cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres as some of Plano’s most stylish men perused Pockets’ new location.

Store manager at Pockets Legacy West, Tim Barr, then began the styling portion of the evening by first reminding his guests of the meaning of business casual. “Business casual, by definition, means you’re dressing slightly more casual than you might on a normal business day, however, you also need to be ready to represent your company,” said Tim.

Tim emphasized the importance of a navy blazer which “remains one of the best options because of its versatility” and suggested pairing it with a nice wool trouser, cotton slacks or even jeans. “Business-casual can include denim,” he said, recommending a dark wash denim with no distressing and no embellishments. Alternatively, “Five pocket trousers are a great way to add color and texture to your look, with all the comfort of denim,” Tim said.

A key point of discussion was fit. “Without question, fit is the most critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to looking polished,” Tim said. He added that simple adjustments to sleeve length or the movement of a button, can take an off-the-rack shirt and make it look like it was made just for you.

Finally, Tim suggested trying a knit tie for a spectacular finish, adding a pop of color with a pocket square and upgrading your belt to ensure it matches the shade of your shoes.

Pockets Menswear at Legacy West Plano is now open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Pockets’ owners Andy Weil and Doug Duckworth have put together an incredible assortment from tailored clothing to sportswear. “We have something for anyone that demands quality and appreciates value,” says Andy Weil.

Photography by Stephanie Tann