Review: Earls’ Kitchen + Bar Opens at Legacy West

Earls’ Kitchen + Bar opens tomorrow, Wednesday June 14, at Legacy West in Plano. Though it began in 1982 as a friendly burger and beer joint, the Earls’ of today brings a casually upscale zest to the blossoming development in Plano while retaining an easygoing atmosphere.

Earls’ menu offers a sampling of diverse cuisines to suit almost everyone’s taste. From appetizers, the Avocado Super Toast delivers surprising kick with sriracha-infused mashed avocados on a grilled baguette, generously sprinkled with hemp seeds and decked in juicy baby tomatoes.

For classic salt and crisp with a touch of decadence, the Truffle Fries are a must. The rich and crisp fries steeped in the earthy zing of black truffles, and paired with a truffle aioli, is a treat for all the senses.

Earls’ also offers an adventurous sushi selection, featuring a Dragon Roll of soy-marinated ahi tuna combined with avocado, yam and tamago, and topped with delicate tobiko.

Guest can enjoy an array of entrées as diverse as the appetizers. The king Blue Cheese Filet stands out among the steak selections. Velvety-tender, the 6 oz. fillet is topped with just the right amount of bleu cheese to complement rather than overpower the other flavors at play.

However, the most unique of entrées is perhaps the Bibimbap. This Korean specialty consists of rice, shrimp, assorted veggies and a poached egg served bathed in sesame chili sauce and served in a stone bowl that’s so hot, the heat radiates to your face when it’s served up. The bowl continues cooking the mix right at your table for about a minute before it has reached its peak and adds a touch of crunch to the meal.

For dessert, the Sticky Toffee Pudding presents itself as a lavish little chocolate cake glazed generously with chocolate and toffee sauces. But at the very center is the warm, soft pudding that earns the dessert’s name and fame.

Earls’ offers an array of drinks that are as fun to look at as they are to sip. The Earls’ Old Fashioned consists of Maker’s Mark bourbon, Demerara sugars and rootbeer bitters that give the signature drink a rich and slightly spicy flavor with an oaky presence but zesty kick.

A refreshing non-alcoholic drink that Earl’s offers is the Little Cuban, a virgin mojito made with fresh lime, soda and mint.

EARLS’ KITCHEN + BAR

7401 Windrose Avenue, Suite D100, Plano TX 75024

Reservations accepted: 469-969-2490

Special occasion, group and corporate events welcome.

Hours:

Monday 11:00am – 11:00pm

Tuesday 11:00am – 12:00am

Wednesday 11:00am – 12:00am

Thursday 11:00am – 12:00am

Friday 11:00am – 1:00am

Saturday 10:00am – 1:00am

Sunday 10:00am – 11:00pm