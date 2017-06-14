Norma’s Cafe Opens in Plano

Dallas dining icon Norma’s Cafe has opened its fifth location in Plano. Whether its employees are peeling potatoes back in the kitchen or counseling customers up front about their choice of pies, Norma’s offers a truly homegrown experience in an old-time diner setting.

Norma’s specializes in all-day breakfast, offering the Florentine Omelette loaded with spinach, bacon and cream cheese, or the all-in-one Ol’ Number Seven, consisting of biscuits smothered in gravy and complete with scrambled eggs, sausage, jalapeños and more breakfast essentials all in one delightful, messy pile.

Norma’s is also loved for its classic fried goodies and pies, truly making the cafe a southern staple. The surprisingly light and crisp Fried Pickles and over-the-top Texas Frito Pie (actual Fritos laced with cheese and chili in a pie tin!) are appetizer musts. As for desserts, the fluffy Mile-High Cream Pie is an enduring favorite, along with whatever else may be fresh and in season, like the Blackberry Cobbler or the Apple Pie.

In addition to celebrating the Plano location opening, Norma’s Cafe will celebrate its 61st birthday on June 27 by offering menu favorites for $1.79 while partnering with local non-profit The Birthday Project. The deal will begin in all Norma’s locations at 10:30 a.m on June 27.

-Norma’s Cafe-

605 W. 15th Street Plano, TX 75075

(214) 440-2748

Open every day from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.