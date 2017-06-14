A Spirited Pairing with WhistlePig Whiskey and Dude, Sweet Chocolate

Plano Profile chose Dude, Sweet Chocolate and WhistlePig Whiskey as partners to host the first in a series of intimate pairing events, on this occasion, sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Plano and Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

Led by Katherine Clapner, founder, co-owner and chef of Dude, Sweet Chocolate, and WhistlePig’s Steward of the Brand, Doug Ward, the evening started with a taste of When Pigs Fly Fudge. A decadent combination, this treat is crafted from El Guittard Machu Picchu chocolate, WhistlePig Distillery Rye Whiskey and Cured Maple Syrup—from trees grown on the WhistlePig farm in Vermont and aged in barrels from their award-winning 10-year-old rye whiskey.

Subsequent combinations included: the Yau Yaupon Truffle and WhistlePig Old World Rye 12 Year Old; Hanoi Fudge—a rich treat infused with Vietnamese coffee—and WhistlePig Straight Rye 10 Year Old; and Dude’s famous SOS Chocolate “Salami” paired with a Manhattan.