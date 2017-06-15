WeWork Coworking Company Unveils Legacy West Location, Plano

Global coworking company WeWork unveiled its new space in Plano at Legacy West on Wednesday, June 14. Guests in attendance included Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, WeWork General Manager Adam Wacenske, members of the City Council and various business and community leaders.

WeWork provides coworking and private office space in more than 145 locations in 15 countries, serving members ranging from entrepreneurs, freelancers and artists to small businesses and divisions of large corporations. WeWork Legacy West has space options for members ranging from desks to private offices.

WeWork has opened two other spaces in Dallas since January 2017 – the first in Uptown, and the second in Thanksgiving Tower. This new 25,000 square foot location at Legacy West seeks to serve 500 members.

Location: 7700 Windrose, Plano, TX 75024, 3rd Floor

Contact: (877) 796-2434