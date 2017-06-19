Food & Drink, Holidays, Outdoors

How to Throw the Best Backyard Bash

  • Got a pool? Buy some fun inflatable rafts even if they’re just for photos. Snag a much smaller inflatable drink holder—swimming and drinking is definitely legal.

  • Set up a cooler outdoors just for drinks so a cold beer is never too far away. Plus, that leaves more room in the fridge for important things like key lime pie and popsicles.

  • Bring “the big screen” home. Buy an outdoor projector, ranging from $70-$200 online, and entertain guests all night long with a makeshift outdoor theater. Throw a white sheet on the fence as a screen, or build a frame with PVC pipes.

  • Don’t be afraid to cater your food or pick up from your favorite restaurant. Homemade is nice, but enjoying your own party without slaving over the stove is even nicer.

  • Make your party picture perfect with a photobooth. Make a fun background with colorful ribbons tied to a clothesline or string up a tye-dye sheet. Tack the clothesline to your fence and ta-da! Get everyone to put away their phones by providing guests with disposable cameras; adults will love the nostalgia, and kids will love the novelty.   

  • Don’t be afraid to make it themed and highly encourage/require costumes: tacky tourists; ‘90s; Red, White and Blue; famous beach characters from Jaws to Bay Watch to the Little Mermaid—get creative!

  • Have plenty of extra koozies, or get custom-made ones to commemorate your Summer ‘17 bash.

  • Do a morning brunch party: serve pancakes and bacon, mimosas with different flavored juices like mango and pineapple, and get creative with a bloody mary bar. Freeze juice ice cubes the night before to keep your mimosas cold.


Cute but not worth the trouble:

  • Paper straws: they don’t stand up to a hot day or multiple drinks.
  • That “Wheelbarrow Ice Cooler” and other alternative coolers on Pinterest. With no insulation that ice is a goner in the Texas heat. Just use a regular cooler.
  • Fancy paper plates and napkins: they’re super cute but super expensive. People will remember the awesome food, drinks and inflatable Pegasus everyone took photos with—not what kind of plates they ate on.

