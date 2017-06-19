The Most Instagrammable Desserts are at Sweet Daze in Richardson

The newly, soft-opened dessert bar Sweet Daze is taking Instagram by storm. Tucked away in a shopping center in Richardson close to the University of Texas Dallas campus, students and dessert lovers-alike lined up nearly out the door to order specialty ice cream and the prettiest donuts. Phones outs and ready to go, the clean white aesthetic and “Sweet Daze Ahead” neon sign makes it a dream come true for those looking to create the perfect Instagram post.

Sweet Daze is another creation from the people who brought you OMG Tacos; Holly Nguyen co-owns OMG with Calvin Nguyen, Anthony Luong and Sean Smith.

“But Sweet Daze is going to be more of my project,” Holly told Dallas Culture Map. “We’ll do soft-serve ice cream, and we’ll also have doughnuts. There’s a lot of opportunity for creativity. We’ll have doughnuts with creative toppings, and doughnuts as a cone option with ice cream. We’ll also do ‘loaded’ doughnut holes where you can choose toppings.”

Make sure to check their website and social media pages for their hours which change daily while they are continuing to train employees and work on construction of the store. Their Grand Opening is to be announced.

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar

Where: 581 W. Campbell Rd.

Hours: Call or check their social media pages while they continue their soft opening

Phone: 972-707-7295