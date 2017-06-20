Bracket Dating app launches in Dallas and it’s actually fun

Yeah. We’re serious.

Last year, Dallas entrepreneur Whitney Linscott got fed up with endless dating apps that felt awkward and impersonal or charged $200 a year for membership. So she made her own and it launched today nationwide.

“They were all the same,” Whitney said to me when we met to talk about it. “And they weren’t working.” Bracket is sort of like the dating app for people who are sick of swiping, boring profiles and impersonal conversations. A tournament-based dating app, each day Bracket matches each user with 16 other users based on profile preferences and a user-generated rating scale. Head-to- head eliminations throughout the day lead to one lucky “winner,” simultaneously unlocking a chat between both users. Most dating apps approach dating while secretly hoping to keep you locked in on the app. Bracket’s goal is to get you off the app with a meaningful match. It has all the usual in-app profile preferences including age, gender and location. But Bracket doesn’t take itself too serious. It has a “come as you are” policy and a spirit of fun, with additional profile questions like “If you were an ice cream flavor, what would you be and why?” and, “If you were a part of a sitcom family, which would you choose and why?”

In addition to the 16 head-to-head eliminations per day, Bracket users will randomly receive a “Wildcard,” a new user within the tournament bracket. Like any dating app–or live, in-person dating, there’s a little bit of shyness that comes with the territory but by emphasizing a personal style and laid-back feel, Bracket feels low-pressure.

“What’s better than winning? On Bracket, you always feel like a winner. Whether you’ve been chosen as a winner for another user’s bracket, or you get a chat back from your own bracket winner of the day, it feels great knowing impersonal, unconscious swiping was not involved,” Whitney said. “I created Bracket to make mobile dating fun again!”

Bracket is probably the most user-friendly dating app on the market. Even their swag is good–it’s gum, mints lip balm and tri-fold sunglasses. And their Instagram is pretty funny.

Bracket is now available nationwide for iOS users in the App Store. But since it launched in Dallas, Bracket is hosting a launch party here in town on July 21.

