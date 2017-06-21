First Look: The Keeper, an unconventional seafood restaurant, at The Shops at Legacy, Plano

Front Burner Restaurants, the food wizards behind Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Whiskey Cake and Ida Claire, are opening a new restaurant in August.

Located opposite Mexican Sugar at The Shops at Legacy, The Keeper will be an unconventional seafood restaurant inspired by the cuisines and cultures of the Pacific Rim. They will also have a Tiki Bar.

The focus of The Keeper is “wild-caught and sustainable fish”, Ashley Maguire, manager at The Keeper told Plano Profile. Fish will be flown in fresh and cut immediately in a special fish preparation room adjacent to the kitchen. The room features a glass window allowing diners full view of the fish being prepared.

“We are mostly sourcing from Hawaii,” said Ryan Beard, general manager at The Keeper. “We are staying away from commercial fisherman and sourcing from local fishermen with small boats. This will be food our guests can be proud to eat.”

Front Burner Restaurants have brought Chef Colleen O’Hare on board as head chef, and she’s already been cooking up a storm—over the last few weeks many The Keeper dishes have been given a trail run at Sixty Vines.

While we can’t give you the full menu, we can give you a sneak peak. How’s this for a taster? (Note the Crab Fried Rice comes topped with fried spam.)

Yellowfin Tuna Poke-style Bowl

Cauliflower rice, diced avocado, cucumber, mung sprouts, soy vinaigrette

Soup Dumplings

Steamed crab soup dumplings.

Crab Fried Rice

Haru rice pan fried with chopped garlic, chopped ginger, blanched heirloom carrots, crab, fried spam, peas, and eggs finished with cilantro chiffonade and sliced scallions.

Spicy Chicken Wings

Marinated chicken wings tossed in Malaysian chili sauce and finished with toasted garlic, sliced Thai chilies, and cilantro chiffonade.

Sable Fish

Marinated Sable fish on grilled oyster mushrooms and sautéed bok choy and Asian pear with miso sauce

Tiger Shrimp

Soba Noodles with marinated grilled shrimp served with julienned beets and carrots with asparagus and tossed in a miso ginger vinaigrette

As for desserts, Plano diners are in for a treat. First up is the Aloha Pie, a macadamia nut pie with chocolate and cherry, and then there’s the Che—Pandan ice cream served with Boba, diced mango, honeydew, papaya and sticky rice ball. A bubble waffle is still in the research phase.

Did I mention they’ll have a Tiki Bar? More accurately, they’ll have a bar with Tiki cocktails and Tiki-inspired cocktails.

“We’re taking a lot of the recipes and flavor profiles you might associate with Tiki and applying it to our cocktail program. Some are classic Tiki drinks, but mostly its about taking that style and applying it to how it best fits our concept…So you won’t find the traditional volcano on fire or people jumping over flaming punch bowls,” explains Ryan.

A few items on the bar menu are The Keeper G+T, a Rum Old fashioned and a Mai Tai.

With abundant greenery, a light and airy space, The Keeper will have a relaxed laid-back feel and a spacious patio. Stay tuned—they open in August!

The Keeper

5840 Legacy Circle, Suite D100

Plano, Texas 75039

(469) 210-5337

The Keeper is hiring!

As the Plano restaurant rapidly nears completion, The Keeper is seeking 70-80 service-oriented individuals for multiple positions, including servers, bartenders, service assistants, prep cooks, line cooks, grill cooks and dishwashers.

The Keeper will host a job fair in front of the new restaurant, located at 5840 Legacy Circle, Ste. D100 in The Shops at Legacy, every day from June 24 – 30, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Interested candidates are also invited to apply by sending their resume to [email protected].

“We’re looking for a select group of talented individuals who will passionately stand behind our new concept to ensure that every guest has an exceptional experience,” said Judd Fruia, Director of Operations at The Keeper. “We offer competitive pay with cash in-hand at the end of every shift, and more importantly, a place to practice your craft while having fun. We’re looking forward to assembling a great team at our stunning new restaurant here in Plano.”