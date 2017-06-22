Bob Seger Performing at the Star in Frisco

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet band will be visiting the Ford Center at Star in Frisco during their “Runaway Train” tour on October 21. The show will feature Nancy Wilson from Heart as a special guest.

The tour starts in Toledo, Ohio on Aug. 24 and ends Oct. 28 in Phoenix.

Seger and his band are perhaps most famous for hits such as “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Night Moves” and “Rock and Roll Never Forgets.”

Tickets for the show are available through the Texas Box Office, Seger’s website and LiveNation.