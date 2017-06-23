Recipe: Pancetta Salmon Kebabs with Parsely Viniagrette

This super easy recipe is great for a weeknight dinner or a weekend dinner party. Wrapping the salmon in pancetta gives it a mild smoky flavor. You could also serve it as party finger food by making the skewers smaller and serving the vinaigrette as a dipping sauce.
Ingredients
- 5 tablespoons good-quality extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons good-quality red wine vinegar
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon coarsely ground pepper, divided
- 1½ lbs. skinned king or coho salmon fillets (1-inch thick)
- 4 oz. thinly sliced pancetta
- 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
Recipe
- Soak 8 (10-inch) wooden skewers in water for 4 hours to prevent burning.
- Combine ¼ cup olive oil, the vinegar, garlic, salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a bowl. Set aside.
- Heat grill to high (450-500 degrees). In a large bowl, combine remaining oil with remaining pepper. Cut salmon into 1½-inch chunks and turn in oil to coat.
- Set out rows of 3 salmon chunks on a work surface. Unroll pancetta slices into strips and wrap strips once or twice around salmon, weaving long pieces between chunks. Skewer each row of salmon with chunks slightly separated.
- Oil cooking grate, using tongs and a wad of oiled paper towels. Set kebabs on grate, then grill, covered, turning once, until fish is barely cooked through, about 4 minutes.
- Arrange kebabs on plates. Stir parsley into dressing; spoon on top of kebabs. Serve with warm, crusty bread for dunking. Makes 4 servings.
Source: Sunset, from Chef Christine Keff of The Flying Fish in Seattle