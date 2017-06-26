“Big Brother” will Feature a Contestant from Plano

Hit reality game show “Big Brother”—whose season 19 two-night premier is June 28-29 on CBS—will feature a contestant from Plano.

Cody Nickson (32) was born in Lake Mills, IA, but he currently resides in Plano as a construction sales representative. Nickson will share the Big Brother 19 house with 15 other “HouseGuests” who will all compete for the grand prize of $500,000.

“I’m not going to sell myself to the devil, but I will do what I can within the bounds of who I am,’ Nickson said in an interview as he laid out the basic “dos and don’ts” of his strategy to win this season.

(Watch the full interview here.)

Nickson’s bio, along with those of the other contestants, is here. Be sure to tune into CBS on June 28 at 7 p.m. for the premier of Big Brother Season 19!