“Live and Let Die,” A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney, coming to Richardson

Tony Kishman, veteran of the Broadway hit Beatlemania, will bring the Live and Let Die concert to the Richardson Symphony Orchestra on July 8.

​At this tribute to singer-songwriter and Beatles co-founder Paul McCartney, the audience will hear hit songs from both the Beatles catalog and from McCartney’s solo works.

(Click here to see a video clip of the show.)

Opening the concert will be Infinite Journey, the tribute band to Journey, the 1980s band behind “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Any Way You Want It.”

The performance will be sponsored by Ortho Texas. Proceeds will benefit City House of North Texas, who has provided emergency shelter and residential transitional living services to at-risk children and young adults in need due to abuse, neglect, or homelessness, for over 29 years.

Attendees will also have a chance to win a trip and tickets for Paul McCartney’s One on One Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The winner will receive two 100-series seat tickets, a roundtrip airfare from DFW to New York, and 2-nights hotel accommodations. Raffle tickets are one for $25. and five for $100.

The raffle tickets will be sold between 6:00 pm-8:00 pm on July 8 outside of the Hill Performance Hall, and the winner will be announced on stage at 8:00 pm that night.

Tickets for the concert itself are available online now.

Use Promo Code “RSO” for a $5.00 discount on any level seat when you order tickets for the show here: www.eisemanncenter.com