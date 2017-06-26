Recipe: Cedar-Planked Lemon-Pepper Salmon with Horseradish-Chive Sauce

Although wild salmon is available fresh May through September, it is also available frozen or canned year round. Just make sure to check the packaging for its origins. You want salmon that was caught in the Pacific off of the northwest or Alaskan coastline. Cedar planks for outside grilling are readily available in cooking stores and grocery marts. Grilling on soaked cedar planks imparts a lovely smoky flavor to the fish.

Soak the cedar planks in water to cover for at least 1 hour. Drain the planks.

To make the sauce, stir together the creme fraiche, chives, and horseradish. Season with salt and pepper; refrigerate covered until ready to serve. (Can be made 1 day ahead.)

For the salmon, combine the lemon zest, thyme, sugar, 1½ teaspoons salt, and 1 tablespoon pepper. Rub the mixture together with your fingers until the zest is distributed throughout. Rub the salmon fillets on both sides with the olive oil and then set each fillet skin side down on a plank. Sprinkle the fillets with the lemon-pepper mixture, dividing it evenly. Gently rub the seasoning on the fillets. Let stand at room temperature while the grill heats.

Prepare a gas or charcoal grill fire for indirect cooking with high heat. On a gas grill, heat all burners on high, then turn off all but one burner just before cooking. On a charcoal grill, bank the coals to two opposite sides of the grill. Arrange the planks over the cooler part of the grill, positioning them so that the thickest part of the fish is closest to the heat source.