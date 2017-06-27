North Italia Opens at Legacy West in Plano

North Italia is the latest addition to the dining scene at Legacy West in Plano. A self-proclaimed “love letter to Italy,” North Italia specializes in classic Italian cuisine with a twist of sleek modern flair. The restaurant is an airy and bright space with huge windows and the tables, booths and bar in open view without any dividing walls. The kitchen is walled with glass, providing an open view to diners.

From the appetizer menu, the Chef’s Board is a classic choice complete with artisan cheeses, prosciutto di parma and blanched marcona almonds. The roasted peppers, marinated eggplant and grilled aparagus add wholesome vibrance to the assortment, and the grilled bread gives an especially crunchy twist to this classic appetizer.

The Grilled Cauliflower is a more unconventional appetizer, but also one of the best. The cauliflower may look blackened beyond edibility, it really makes up a smoky yet smooth flavor. Topped with a fried egg and toasted breadcrumbs, and laced with pancetta cream and a hint of lemon, this appetizer is a winner that could stand as a light meal on its own.

From the main courses, the Roasted Salmon is lightly breaded and tender, served with broccolina and white bean ragu and a spicy touch of horseradish gremolata.

The Bacon & Egg Pizza seamlessly melds breakfast and lunch together with a classic Italian flourish. The crust is crunchy thin, and you’ll find no pools of grease on the cheese. It is decked out with rosemary and bay leaves, and loaded with asparagus, roasted potato and garlic confit. A sunny-side up egg is fried right into the middle of the pizza.

An adventurous-looking (and definitely Instgrammable) main course is the Squid Ink Mafaldine. The pasta is infused with squid ink, making it black without affecting the flavor. The white shrimp and calamari tossed in with the calabrian chili make for a beautiful visual contrast and mellow flavor.

For dessert, North Italia make the tiramisu its own with a rich mascarpone mousse and kahlua-soaked ladyfingers for a flavor that’s equal-part coffee and rum. The dainty chocolate covered Rice Krispies on top of the cocoa dusted mess of sweetness give just enough chocolate fix and crunch to satisfy.

However, if you want a fix for a serious chocolate craving with a nut thrown in, look no further than the Hazelnut Torte. This chocolate torte is the ultimate in decadence, served in a pool of Nutella cream pocked with hazelnut toffee, and topped with a soft scoop of salted caramel gelato.

NORTH ITALIA

Hours:

Lunch: Mon-Fri

11am-4pm

Dinner: Sun-Thur

4pm-10pm

Dinner: Fri-Sat

4pm-11pm

Brunch: Sat-Sun

10am-4pm

Happy Hour: Mon-Thurs

3pm-6pm

Where: 7501 Windrose Ave., Ste. D190, Plano 75024

Phone: 214-291-6996