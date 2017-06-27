Roy’s Restaurant Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Joins Plano Chamber of Commerce

Roy’s Restaurant in Plano hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 22. Not because it is just now opening—the Roy’s in Plano has been around for about 16 years—but because the business has been honored with membership in the Plano Chamber of Commerce.

Plano Chamber members, ambassadors and other guests were treated to a hula dancing show and enjoyed samples from Roy’s menu, such as lobster potstickers in a miso butter sauce and various sushi rolls.

Roy’s CEO Sunil Dharod and Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere were among the guests in attendance. Mayor LaRosiliere spoke in honor of Roy’s Managing Partner Stephanie Edgington, who was presented with a Certificate of Commendation signed by Senator Ted Cruz.

Edgington joined the team at Roy’s about two years ago.

“We’re so excited,” Edgington said. “They’re a five-star Chamber of Commerce, so professional relationships there are very importent for us to build.”

After the ceremony, the procession moved on to the ribbon cutting outside.

“Everyone loves a ribbon-cutting,” Edgington said. For her, it signified all of the recent revamps of the restaurant such as new booths, new lighting—and now the Chamber of Commerce membership.

“Since we’ve been here for so long, we want to show people that we can hang with the big [businesses] up there at Legacy West,” Edgington said.

ROY’S RESTAURANT

Hours:

Mon-Thur

5pm-10pm

Fri

5pm-11pm

Sat

11am-11pm

Sun

11am-9pm

Where: 2840 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093

Phone: (972) 473-6263