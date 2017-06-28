Collin County Ranked #5 for Best Public Schools in America

Collin County has been ranked #5 by Niche for the “2017 Counties with the Best Public Schools in America” report.

Collin County comes in under Howard County, MD; Orange County, NC; Los Alamos County, NM; and Oconee County, GA.

This ranking is based on the average Niche K-12 Overall Grade for every public school serving the area, where each school is weighted by the number of students it serves and based on state test scores, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and student and parent reviews. Niche reports like this one even include crime statistics, home listings and real estate costs.

The full report card with detailed statistics and reviews are here.