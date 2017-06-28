Plano Police and Fire Departments Host Blood Drive

Life is a gift – no matter how long it is. The gift of blood can add extra life moments when days, minutes and even seconds count. Giving blood is an extraordinary thing that ordinary persons can do for each other. Blood donations are especially needed in the summer when donors are often in short supply.

To help boost the summer blood supply beginning with the July 4 holiday, the Plano Police and Fire Departments, partnered with Carter BloodCare, are providing 21 opportunities to give blood in the first full week of the month. Their annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drives occur in different locations throughout the city.

To make it fun for the donors, first responders are asking each person to give blood and then ‘vote’ for their favorite badge – police or fire. The winning department gets a trophy and the blood donors receive a t-shirt and goodie bag when they give.

Times and locations for the Plano-wide drive are as follows:

July 4

7am – 2pm–Firestone Complete Auto Care/Park Mall, parking lot

July 5

9am – 12pm–J’s Pancake House & Grill, parking lot

9am – 4pm–Plano Police Department, Toler Room

4pm – 8pm–Parr Library, parking lot

July 6

9am – 4pm–Plano City Hall, Conference Room

12pm – 4pm–Schimelpfenig Library, parking lot

12pm – 5pm–Huffines Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Plano, parking lot

12pm – 5pm–Huffines Chevrolet in Plano, parking lot

July 7

9am – 12 pm–Third Coast Bank, parking lot

9am – 4pm–Plano Fire and Rescue, Training Room A

11am – 3pm–Tino’s Too Mexican Restaurant, parking lot

12pm – 4pm–Harrington Library, parking lot

July 8

7am – 2pm–Firestone Complete Auto Care/Park Mall, parking lot

9am – 12pm–Tony’s Café, parking lot

10am – 4pm–Elliot’s Hardware, parking lot

12pm – 4pm– Davis Library, parking lot

12pm – 5pm–Collin Creek Mall, parking lot

July 9

7:45am – 2pm–St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Parish Hall

8am – 1pm–Chase Oaks Church, parking lot

9:30am – 1:30pm–Collin Creek Church, parking lot

1pm – 5pm–Haggard Library, parking lot

Remember to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

Courtesy of Carter BloodCare.